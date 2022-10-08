A lot of misinformation is floating about concerning teachers and local school districts. Based on multiple and varied sources, consider:
• CRT (Critical Race Theory) — Folks, it is not being taught in the local school districts, nor is it allowed to be taught. And, the tenets of CRT are not part of the Arizona state educational standards.
As required by the state social studies education standards, local school districts teach critical thinking, inquiry and varying perspectives around major concepts and topics. In the state standards, teachers are required to teach multiple perspectives of history including those of enslaved peoples as well as the history of racism, racial segregation laws, genocide, women’s suffrage, ADA, among other topics.
That does not include critical race theory, twisted from its 1970s origin as an analytical tool for law students to evaluate the impact of historical and present day racism on the legal system and public policies.
TIME OF YEAR: Fall is definitely my favorite time of year. The weather is crisp in the morning and chilly in the evening, and sunshine (generally) is sandwiched in between.
What are you doing with your time? Is it fall that motivates you or makes you happy? Let me know.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
