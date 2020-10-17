It is election season, and with it comes campaign signs. Of course, you knew that. Did you know, however, some among us cannot stomach these displays of opinion? They creep onto neighboring properties or as they drive by they deface, destroy or take the campaign signs.
We hear about it from time to time at local newspapers. A reader stated this week: “We have the opportunity to ‘do the right thing’ for our community by paying attention to such matters (and discouraging those we know who talk about wanting/planning to do such things). Perhaps the police/sheriff departments can/will be proactive to discourage this illegal (and immoral) behavior.”
Yes, we’ve seen a sharp increase in vandalism and theft of political signs. This will most likely increase as we get closer to Election Day. Still, I am not sure what law enforcement can do about it; they cannot be everywhere.
I think it’s sad. I don’t agree with everything you say or do and, while I am not someone who posts campaign signs on my property, why not leave alone those who do so legally?
Well, take care, folks (those who steal or deface campaign signs). A little bird told me some people are putting motion sensors or other types of alarms on their campaign signs.
One guy I know is experimenting with an electric shock alarm.
Seriously.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
