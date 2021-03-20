The news announcer on the TV declared Thursday morning, March 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a change to social distancing rules: 3 feet instead of 6 feet.
This is an effort to more quickly reopen schools across the country. It would not apply to businesses, for example.
While local schools, which are already “open,” might embrace this change, I think it muddies the waters. What the CDC does not understand is constantly changing rules results in only confusion. Mask up. Masks protect the other guy. Masks protect them and you. Mask up after getting the vaccine. No need to wear masks after getting the vaccine. Socially distance, staying 6 feet apart. Children can be 3 feet apart?
Folks, moving the ball can be interpreted as bending for the sake of other, unspoken motivations or abandoning logic. If anyone misses the change, or depending on their motives, this can leave them believing one thing when the “rule” is something else. People also pick and choose what they want to do or follow.
I do recall that, as new and better research was done at the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC rightly updated its guidelines. This change, however, goes unexplained so far.
But when the protocol is for one thing, don’t go changing it mid-stream (or mid-pandemic). You established the policy and its measures for a reason, didn’t you?
Frankly, this CDC proposal does not surprise me. And it begs who exactly — or their motivations — is behind it?
Tim Weideraenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.