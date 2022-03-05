You may have heard people talking about it: covid is waning. That means it is not spreading or surging like it was a few weeks or months ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for mask usage now vary, depending on where you live.
Yes, I can hear you now: “The CDC has been ‘varying’ all along.” Plus, “Who wears a mask anymore?” Well, I do, and please read on.
The mask recommendations now vary according to community level of cases per 100,000 residents and covid-19’s impact on the local health care system.
Obviously, your own level of risk depends, considering if you’re immunity challenged or whether you will be around someone at-risk that day. If so, you might want to continue wearing masks.
I am also still hearing “war stories” about people getting or fighting covid. I’ve heard about someone whose lung collapsed. Then there was a lady just this week who told me her children will not visit her, regardless, because she is not vaccinated. (She cannot get the shots because of other health factors. Remember, vaccinations do not prevent spread; they really help you survive the virus — which she has done, twice.)
It is all evolving, folks. Here’s praying this bumpy ride will be very minimal, soon.
Forecast: That’s what I call it. Really, it is a fire season outlook. I am sure you’ve heard we do not have a three- or four-month fire season anymore. With the drought, it is pretty much year-round.
Regardless, the National Weather Service is now issuing monthly fire season reports — and right now things are picking up (not good).
The drought didn’t get much help from the winter storms. Below average precipitation “has allowed abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions to continue across northern Arizona.”
Precipitation outlooks for March: “Odds are slightly tilted in favor of a drier-than-average March, with equal chances of above, near, or below average temperatures.” (April through June: The extended outlook favors drier and warmer conditions during fire season across Arizona.)
The good news I see: That’s what they said last year ahead of the monsoons — and you know how those delivered!
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and current editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper with Today’s News-Herald.
