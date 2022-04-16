Why did the chicken cross the road … at the crosswalk? Consider that crossing a road is a risky proposition nowadays, especially when children are out of school (spring break and summer, the latter of which is approaching) and about town — darting from behind parked cars or chasing a wayward ball.
At the same time, drivers appear to be too often in a zombie state, motoring along with little notice of the obvious things going on around them, such as the thick white lines or the people in between them.
Just last month, during spring break, I watched as a boy tried his best at a quick crossing. One car made its left turn in front of him, two others waited until he was halfway and turned behind him. Where else should he navigate the busy thoroughfare? But who was in the right?
While pedestrian crossings date back more than 2,000 years ago, in the ruins of Pompeii, and the first “modern” crossing signal was erected in London in December 1868, I think few people today would realize the actual rules involved:
Arizona Revised Statute 28-792, “if traffic control signals are not in place or are not in operation, the driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way, slowing down or stopping if need be in order to yield, to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within a crosswalk when the pedestrian is on the half of the roadway on which the vehicle is traveling….”
The driver who turned in front of the boy could have been ticketed.
Yet, it’s not always the driver. According to ARS 28-793, “a pedestrian crossing a roadway at any point other than within a marked crosswalk or within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles on the roadway. … (and) between adjacent intersections at which traffic control signals are in operation, pedestrians shall not cross at any place except in a marked crosswalk.”
That takes care of the darting through traffic, huh?!
It’s simple, folks. Marked crosswalks, either at controlled or uncontrolled locations, have a dual purpose. They are visual cues to both pedestrians and vehicle operators. To pedestrians, it means: “Hey, pedestrian, cross here where drivers have a better chance of seeing you!”
For drivers: “Wake up! Crosswalks are where pedestrians are more likely to be crossing the road.”
Unfortunately, a crosswalk is not some mystical safe zone that magically stops cars when a person steps into one, and they are not decorative lines on the ground for drivers to ignore.
I still remember vividly a crash involving a little boy and a Cadillac in Lake Havasu City many years ago. The boy did not fare well.
Frankly, though, crosswalks are effective only if both pedestrians and drivers do their part. Pretty logical, right? So why did the chicken cross the road … at the crosswalk? First, that’s one brave — and smart — chicken, but obviously it heard that crosswalks serve to increase the margin of safety for crossing roadways. And the chicken was sure it would not get its, err, eggs ... scrambled. Now, if we could get all governments to maintain them we’d be two steps ahead.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
