When it comes to violence in schools, one solution exists that seems to be perfect.
After a week of fighting in a Shreveport, Louisiana, high school that saw 23 students arrested in three days, parents knew something had to change. Some dads decided to take matters into their own hands, according to CBS News and The Associated Press. They formed Dads on Duty — a group of about 40 dads who take shifts — spending time at the school greeting students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment.
And it’s working. There hasn’t been a single incident on campus since the dads showed up. Note, while none of the dads have degrees in school counseling or criminal justice, they do have some relevant experience.
“We’re dads. We decided the best people who can take care of our kids are who? Are us,” the dad who started Dads on Duty told CBS. Now, the students have to run the gauntlet of good parenting. Ranging from “the look” only dads can muster to dumb “dad jokes,” it’s the perfect mix of tough love and gentle ribbing that dads do so well that has helped transform the school.
While local schools have not suffered from the violence that would lead to such measures, it is something all administrators should keep in mind.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
