When it comes to violence in schools, one solution exists that seems to be perfect.

After a week of fighting in a Shreveport, Louisiana, high school that saw 23 students arrested in three days, parents knew something had to change. Some dads decided to take matters into their own hands, according to CBS News and The Associated Press. They formed Dads on Duty — a group of about 40 dads who take shifts — spending time at the school greeting students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment.

