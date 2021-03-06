Over the past year most of us have been through the wringer — some more than others.
To wit: being isolated because of quarantine (self-imposed or government); economic challenges, such as pay cuts, layoffs, operating a business “dim” or “dark” (like a brownout or a power outage); distancing — virtual meetings, school from home, few and fewer public events; and, of course, there’s health — getting sick … or worse. We’re all tired of it. Yet, some constants should exist.
For example, we should try to exercise, eat right/healthy, socialize — carefully, and such.
We should be able to trust government officials’ declarations or advice; we hear different stories on vaccine availability, whether we should continue to mask up or not, or exactly how many people have covid or have died … you get the idea. Seriously, we have to be able to trust our sources, and the sources (such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) must realize mixed messages don’t help.
But it is a fluid situation, right? What I am leading up to is often referred to as HIPAA. I am referring to “health information privacy.” I have heard from many — let’s say two dozen — readers who are being, well… pressured. They often hear friends, neighbors, coworkers, etc. asking them: “Have you gotten your covid shot?” “Did you get an appointment for the vaccine?”
Like I told all of them — first, everyone needs to calm down. Yes, we’re stressed, and covid-19 is the “watercooler” topic of the year! Everyone is talking about it or are stressed, so it should not come as a surprise that someone might ask you these questions.
Still, those asking need to take a step back too and remember others’ health — as long as they’re not coughing on you, or they wear masks and socially distance — is really none of your business. Right? Even this week a talking head on the TV told a reporter that pro golfer Tiger Woods’ health and specifics — after his car crash Tuesday — are the business of only Tiger, his family and/or his spokesperson. That’s HIPAA, folks — or stated a different way: they’ll tell you if they want to.
Tim Weideraenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.