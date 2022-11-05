If you stay aware of the tell-tale signs of scams you can easily spot them.
I was trying earlier this week to arrange for a car rental and Googled a major car rental company’s name. I scrolled down and clicked on the first phone number I saw (first red flag; it was a “sponsored” link having nothing to do with the national company, I figured out later).
The lady on the other end of the line (very broken connection) quoted me an amazing price – more than half off even including the insurance (second red flag!). She added that there would be a $300 deposit that I’d get back (somewhat of a red flag, but I don’t rent cars often so I dismissed it).
She said this deal is available only to people with an American Express charge card; she was adamant they would not accept a regular, major bank Visa or debit card. “OK, but I don’t have an AmEx card,” I said, offering to read to her what I do have.
“Just go to Walmart, CVS or Walgreens and buy an AmEx gift card and load it with the money, then call me back,” she said. (Major red flag!)
Her deal price, after the $300 refund of the deposit, was to be $74 for a two-plus-day rental of an SUV. The price with my Visa, through her, would have been nearly $200, if I’d get the deposit back.
I quickly texted my brother-in-law who travels a lot and uses this company for car rentals. His reply: “It’s a scam. Do not do it!”
The idea is I could have gone to get the gift card, but once I give the lady the card number my money would be gone – no recourse, no refund, … no car rental waiting for me when I needed it.
Gift cards are like cash. Not traceable.
Side note, the same vehicle through the actual company would have been $280 with no deposit, according to their website.
Lessons: if it sounds too good to be true, it is – and you should not have to use gift cards for payment.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
