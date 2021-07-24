Ever drive somewhere and wonder how you got there? Really, I know it’s not as brainless as forgetting that you were in a car. It’s more about not remembering that certain intersection, that particular stop sign, or that colorful house you always notice on your regular route.
You arrive at your destination — often it’s your driveway — without any memory of the trip; I call it “zombie driving.” In the spring of my freshman year in college I did just that.
It was a Sunday afternoon and I was going home from a day of studying at the library. Unfortunately, this time, I did not make it home. I do not remember leaving campus and do not recall looking at the traffic lights. I believe I merely followed the vehicle ahead of me through one of the intersections. The bad news was the light was yellow for him and red for me.
The T-bone accident — on the driver’s side of my little truck — nearly killed me.
I walked away from the hospital with four bruised ribs, one broken rib, a bruised sternum, and I had cuts on the left side of my face from flying glass.
The good news was I was alive. In my adrenaline rush at the scene, when I realized what had happened, I crawled out of the wreckage and excitedly asked the other driver — in a full-size van — why he hit me. His wife’s response was: “You ran the red light.”
That hit me like a ton of bricks.
All I remember of the scene after that was seeing the dash in front of her caked with a tray of deviled eggs she had been holding. Besides the realization that had my left arm been low, on my leg, I would have lost or severely hurt the arm, what troubles me is many people perform this same zombie form of driving every day.
Please, pay attention to the speed limit, your vehicle’s stopping ability, the conditions, how close you’re following other cars, your turning, the lights and rules of the road ... every thing you do and see.
Don’t be a zombie. It could kill you.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(3) comments
"Don't be a zombie."
Tim, that's good advice for life in general. Especially in the face of what is on its way from the GOP propaganda machine, more 'Big Lie'. Don't be an apathetic zombie whether driving or filtering your Facebook news feed for facts, pay attention. Arizona has been selected as an incubator for the fraudit test. Why Arizona? Why are we being targeted as a pawn in this con? Do they think we are that easily misled zombies?
We are victims of a big con structured to cast doubt among the weak minded. Why Arizona? I can't answer that. But I do know that it is a time tested from NAZI's (and before) to Weapons of Mass Destruction and now the Big Lie, to repeat a lie so often that people believe it. That's exactly what the Arizona Audit is being used for. Facts is Cyber Ninja has mishandled many issues of process. Even to the point of sending vote data to a cabin in Montana. Montana? Cyber Ninja has made statements about their findings to cast doubt on the Maricopa County vote. When proven that those statements were untrue they repeat their lies, anyway. This type of deception will be the foundation of their cry of 'widespread fraud'. Who will take their bait? Arizona? Why Arizona?
Be ready for more 'Big Lie', it's going to be the only issue GOP can find for voting for their hand picked obsequious flatterers willing to support the 'Big Lie'.
Don't be a zombie. It could kill democracy.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/23/politics/arizona-audit-politicians-invs/index.html
Christopher - [thumbup][smile][thumbup]
[rolleyes][rolleyes] You guys are still worried about that audit?
