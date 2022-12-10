When we hear about places across the country experiencing drought conditions, we nod our heads knowingly.
Since the early 2000s I recall agencies in fire-prone areas of Arizona instituting fire restrictions earlier and earlier. With May and especially June historically the driest, it was a surprise this year to not have to report so many fire bans and extreme cautions on use of equipment (chain saws, mowers, welders, ... anything that could give off or make sparks).
Turn to California, residents there are not only seeing drought conditions, they also are under water-use restrictions. My relatives there said this summer their gardens were barely limping along, because they were allowed only two days per week to water. Plus, their lawns turned brown; some people were even painting ... yes, painting their dead lawns green.
The obvious has also come to fruition: water-saving measures there are shorting water departments of what they count on, which would be cash and/or payments. Smaller bills equate to less in the government or utility coffers.
And, yes, that is now leading to the millions of Californians expecting relief on their water bills for taking conservation measures, instead finding higher rates and drought surcharges. (Could that be one of the reasons so many people are fleeing that state?)
It is the inevitable, like how some wastewater treatment plants in Arizona cities had to be refurbished in the past decade, in part because they were designed to work with a certain amount of water. Less water and the system did not work correctly. That was a multi-million dollar fix. In California, the financial blow is growing because the government there has ordered communities to slash their water use anywhere between 8% and 36% compared to prior levels. This immediately brings to mind that we need to stay on the water conservation bandwagon.
Three tips: Start a rainwater catchment system at home. Don’t let the water run constantly while brushing your teeth or doing the dishes. And don’t leave an irrigation system running when it’s raining!
We must continue to work at saving water – even in the fall and winter.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.