Statements I’ve heard before:
• A candidate for a local school district’s board wanting the city to cut its Public Works spending to help pay for teachers’ salaries. That person did not win their seat.
• The City Council would be another candidate’s soapbox to monitor legislative actions, specifically promising to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision. They too were not elected.
• School board candidate says local education officials allow Critical Race Theory, upon seeing a Black History Month bulletin board. One “blames,” and the latter “celebrates.” Big difference. Candidate’s status has not been decided yet.
Yes, in our past/present we’ve seen people who have wonderful ideas and opinions but do not always understand that some government entities are separate; a school district budget does not benefit or accept money from a municipality; a council member has no power to overturn a U.S. Supreme Court decision; and state law is followed locally too.
Consider then a prior 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision stating the federal government ban on the sale of guns to medical marijuana card holders does not violate the Second Amendment. The ruling applied to the nine Western states, including Arizona.
The issue came out of a lawsuit filed by a Nevada woman, who said she tried to buy a firearm for self-defense after obtaining a medical marijuana card. The gun store refused, citing the federal rule banning the sale of firearms to illegal drug users.
In response to the ruling, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws told the Associated Press the idea that marijuana users were more prone to violence is a fallacy (responding to someone else’s comment). “Responsible adults who use cannabis in a manner that is compliant with the laws of their states ought to receive the same legal rights and protections as other citizens,” they said.
Sounds reasonable, such as being compliant with state laws – except that marijuana remains illegal under federal law, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has told gun sellers they can assume a person with a medical marijuana card uses the drug.
Since then, personal use of marijuana has been legalized in the state of Arizona, like in Colorado. So, even though personal use of marijuana is legal here, it’s still illegal under to federal law.
It’s a Catch 22 situation of sorts; you could use it according to state law, but would the feds ever decide, say under new management, to enforce federal laws that are contrary to state law? It could happen sooner than you think, and it’s not all that crazy.
Simply put: Assume nothing – one government entity’s laws can trump those of another; if you think the law or decree protecting you is solid, think again; and, some people are better for us … not in elected office.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
