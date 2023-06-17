Last week I wrote in this space about fixing potholes and their associated costs. State officials have said they use their portion of our gasoline taxes for road improvements.
I quipped that’s why the gas tax never goes away.
This week, a reader wrote in lamenting that electric vehicles don’t pay the gas tax, adding that those vehicle owners even get government rebates for buying an electric vehicle.
The reader is correct for the most part. Rebates are not what they used to be and “hybrids” do pay the gas tax, just not so much. (A colleague told me his hybrid burned only 7 gallons driving across the state recently.)
Though, yes, these vehicles don’t contribute to the state like my truck and I do.
That is why this trend of electric vehicles needs to be brought into the fold, like the rest of us. Sorry, but it’s true.
• STATE MONEY: I must note a story I spied in statewide media this past week — that horse racing tracks in Arizona have received $12 million from the budgets.
Turf Paradise in Phoenix has received $9.5 million over the past three years, and Arizona Downs in Prescott Valley got $1.6 million total from the state.
The rub, to me, is those entities are for sale (pending), and at least Arizona Downs is not running in 2023. Huh.
• PARTING SHOT: I am stronger because I had to be; I am smarter because of my mistakes, happier because of the sadness I’ve known, and now wiser because I have adapted, overcome and learned.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
