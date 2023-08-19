In the realm of sports memorabilia, the top items is quite eye-opening. As a sports fan, I found it interesting that the sports memorabilia market reached $26 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, according to The Sports Betting Community, olbg.com.
But what has been the most expensive item sold?
Tops was the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Card at $12.6 million in 2022 (not what I thought – the Honus Wagner Card, which is worth $7.25 million).
Second came from the NBA – Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” Chicago Bulls Jersey at $10.1 million in 2022, followed by the Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” Jersey at $8.9 million in 2022.
The rest of the list (top 10) includes books, Muhammad Ali’s WBC “Rumble in the Jungle” Belt, Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees Jersey, and Mark McGwire’s 70th Home Run Ball. Interesting list, but sorry – spending that much money on something you cannot play with?
• GLOBAL WARMING: A lot of debate about global warming and climate change lately has me seeing groups of reason admitting it “seems there is nothing we can individually do to slow global warming, while temperatures continue soaring higher and higher.”
Whether man did this or it’s a naturally occurring change, I see it as — yes, we should all try to do our part; however, you or me alone fighting it is like trying to put out a forest fire by spitting on it.
The questions, among others, are what do we do about it, what can we do about it, and at what cost?
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier. He previously worked as editor of Lake Havasu City Herald in the early 1990s.
