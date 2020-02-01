The story a few weeks ago from the Associated Press sets the stage:
“Facebook has decided not to limit how political ads can be targeted to specific groups of people, as its main digital-ad rival Google did in November to fight misinformation. Neither will it ban political ads outright, as Twitter did last October. And Facebook still won’t fact-check them, as it’s faced pressure to do.”
Just prior to that story moved on the wire, Rep. Paul Gosar was fighting criticism for tweeting a doctored picture of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Gosar, the five-term Republican who represents a large chunk of Northern Arizona (including Lake Havasu City and Mohave County), published on his personal Twitter account a photo purporting to show the two leaders grinning as they held hands. Gosar wrote: “The world is a better place without these guys in power.”
Apparently he seemed to not realize the foreign leader has been in power since 2013 and remains there.
Yet, the criticism — which came from pundits and constituents — centered more on the “tweeting of fake news.” The picture reportedly was from a 2011 meeting Obama had with now-former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was replaced by Rouhani in the picture.
In defense, Gosar tweeted: “To the dim witted reporters ... no one said this wasn’t Photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person. The tweet says: ‘the world is a better place without either of them in power.’”
We get it, Paul, it is your opinion. It also was not an ad; still, as with robocalls, our leaders should be working to eliminate pesky things — even fake news.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.