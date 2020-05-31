Smoke. Fire. Wind. Evacuations. I was going to remind you that fire season is here again, but many Northern Arizona fire agencies are already declaring Stage II Fire Restrictions, beginning Wednesday, June 3.
Well, here we go.
May and June are the driest months of the year and, each year, fire season comes — regardless.
When the area experienced very little precipitation for winter 2017-18, the weeds and grasses did not grow much; however, fire restrictions were put into effect much earlier than normal. Red Flag warnings — when winds and dry conditions increase the risk and threat of fire — were commonplace that year.
This year, mountain regions enjoyed a healthy snow- and rainfall-filled winter and spring (mostly rain). We received more than 9 inches of the wet stuff — half of our annual, historical precipitation total; one would think wildfires would not be a problem.
Still, the grasses have flourished and we’re in the middle of May and June. A short time later we enter the monsoon pattern, which sometimes lasts much of the summer. The moisture will come during monsoons, and even occasionally during May and June, but what comes with them is something called “dry lightning.” The storms can deliver rain, but the ground is often so dry it can catch fire easily.
A wet winter results in more vegetation to dry out, leaving more fuel for fires.
So let’s get this straight: Whether we get moisture or not, the area dries out and the risk of wildfires increases.
Those are natural happenings.
What is the most common cause of wildfires in our area? Humans.
“Human caused” fires run the gamut: whether they are from a neglected (illegal) campfire; sparks from equipment (grinders or welding); a tossed cigarette butt; chains dragging under a truck or trailer; or parking a hot car or truck over tall, dry weeds. It is easy to be a fire-starter.
Folks, we’re all on the same team here. If you want to live, visit or recreate here, we must all be “firewise.” While that term refers to communities and clearing property of debris and fire fuels, let’s apply it to human behavior.
Everyone needs to do their part, to make this fire season a “non-event”:
• Campfires and barbecues are now illegal (propane is OK).
• Keep flammable materials away from your property. Move wood piles, propane tanks and anything else flammable so a bad situation doesn’t get worse.
• Don’t test chance by tossing cigarette butts.
• Knowledge is power. Be aware of the many public resources that are available to you; visit WildlandFire.az.gov and DFFM.az.gov.
Being prepared goes a long way toward keeping fire season threats under control.
Some of these blazes were small, and some were out of control. Some were deadly, some very quick. They also are only five of many. Fire season is here.
Let’s do our part, humans.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident working as senior editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
