The Republican Party is fractured, folks. I am not referring to the GOP’s “left” or “middle” versus the “far right,” per se, but the more easily seen lineup of Mike Pence versus Donald Trump.
The gubernatorial race in Arizona between Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake has new ammo this week as the former vice president, Pence, comes to the state today, July 22, for Robson — the same day as the former president, Trump, will be rallying in Prescott Valley for Robson’s opponent.
As the Aug. 2 primary looms, this bitter race has fractured the party with opposing endorsements, name calling and once unified GOP power players now on separate sides. You can see it in TV commercials, as Robson is spending millions of her own money in an attempt to differentiate herself from Lake.
The irony is they still align with each other on nearly every issue from abortion, guns, and the 2020 election — even 2024, sources tell me. Robson has publicly refused to commit to certifying the 2024 presidential election if elected governor, while Lake is aggressively touting her Trump endorsement and referring to current Gov. Doug Ducey and Pence as “RINOs.”
Simply put: They are battling it out to please the far-right. And we’re left to wonder how Arizona’s “right” will unify; what’s likely will be upcoming “not my governor” conversational responses.
In a race that matters even more to the Average Joe, the attorney general’s race, it’s interesting to read about the finance issues “dogging” candidate Abe Hamadeh, who has bragged about a “bloated” bank account but has little on-hand, according to the Arizona Daily Independent.
Very “unusual” accounting, as Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
