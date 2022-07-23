The Republican Party is fractured, folks. I am not referring to the GOP’s “left” or “middle” versus the “far right,” per se, but the more easily seen lineup of Mike Pence versus Donald Trump.

The gubernatorial race in Arizona between Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake has new ammo this week as the former vice president, Pence, comes to the state today, July 22, for Robson — the same day as the former president, Trump, will be rallying in Prescott Valley for Robson’s opponent.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.