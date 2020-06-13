We are starting to hear about fireworks displays, parades, and everything else that comes with summer in the area. As our communities “reopen,” we have events coming up for which social distancing is practically impossible.
One of the responses I hear from leaders is that everyone has a “personal responsibility.” Meaning, you will have to make the decision yourself whether or not you socially distance or wear a mask to combat covid-19.
We even have laws absolving businesses from liability for the same. It is the patrons who are the problem and it is their choice to go out? Folks, the rate of infection — even deaths — from the coronavirus are going up, at least in Arizona. And people from out of the area come to our events. Stay vigilant, and I pray those who ignore the protocols are not the next to contract this malady. Seriously.
And, to our leaders: it is your job to make the hard decisions in all of this. It is difficult to say “no,” isn’t it!?
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
