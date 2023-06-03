Last week I wrote about why more grocery stores haven’t located in our towns. My answer: our shopping habits don’t support them enough.
Enter a commentary from “Art” who wrote to me:
“I am a retired grocery clerk of 36 years. In my time in the business I went through three mergers. I have read complaints of the need for more grocery stores in the area. What most people do not understand is the big box stores have to make a profit.
“As an example if another store is built in my town, the Safeway would lose a large chunk of its market. So you have two big box stores fighting to stay open with less business. It costs money for a store just to be on the land it’s on, and there are other costs associated with keeping the store running. I’m not even talking about the product they sell or the people they employ.
“Then there is the shortage of decent help. It would be an uphill battle to keep the stores fully staffed. … they are constantly hiring because people don’t last very long. Some last only one day.”
He added that the days of humans at multiple check-out stands are dwindling. “The days of self-check have been with us for over 20 years and it’s not going away.”
Also, “people who want more stores are the same people who do not want more growth in our area.”
Well stated.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
