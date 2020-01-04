Some readers have found it surprising that people in congregations are packing. Meaning, with all of the shootings — in schools, malls, theaters and churches over the years (the most recent being in a Texas church) — why wouldn’t churches try to protect their worshippers?
That is the beauty of concealed carry; the person next to you could save you. (By the way, the first rule of concealed carry is not to advertise you have a gun on you.)
• GROWTH: Here is a different type of growth — with implications. Recall over the past week to 10 days, data stating that Arizona’s births and deaths are about equal in number year over year; thus, growth will come from the outside such as people moving here.
Then there’s the news this week that Arizona will likely gain a seat in the U.S. House after the next census, because we’re growing so much.
And then discover where most of those interlopers are coming from: more than 40% each year are from liberal California.
Currently we have nine members in Congress from Arizona; five are Democrats, four are Republicans.
The punchline: it follows then that (fact) we used to have a strong majority of Republicans representing us.
Could it be the people moving here have or are changing the political face of Arizona?
I think so. But then there’s the irony: Donald Trump won Arizona. Think about it.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.