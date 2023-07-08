It is not over, folks. Bears have (unfortunately) killed in our area, and they are coming to populated areas.

Last week a man shot and killed a bear that had entered his home near Spruce Mountain south of Prescott. The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds people to “be bear aware” as bear activity continues.

