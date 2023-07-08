It is not over, folks. Bears have (unfortunately) killed in our area, and they are coming to populated areas.
Last week a man shot and killed a bear that had entered his home near Spruce Mountain south of Prescott. The Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds people to “be bear aware” as bear activity continues.
The bear reportedly broke into the home and started getting into food, when the homeowner and his family heard it and yelled at it, causing it to leave the house. However, the bear didn’t leave the area and circled the home, heading back toward the door where the homeowner shot it.
Game and Fish reports that the bear was a healthy male about 5 or older and estimated to weigh between 200 and 250 pounds. The victims (family) believe this may be the same bear that had been seen in the area getting into trash and getting comfortable around areas of human activity.
Black bears are predatory animals and should always be considered unpredictable and dangerous.
Take responsibility and do not attract them. Removing or securing food and trash sources is first on the list.
STEEL: As a hobby blacksmith, the following from fortune.com caught my attention. The fact that inflation is finally subsiding and gasoline prices are edging downward (a little), have you heard about the “can tax” that could increase certain grocery costs by up to 30%?
The proposal comes from a mining and steel conglomerate that wants massive tariffs — up to 300% — on steel shipments from abroad. The tariffs would apply to “tinplate” steel imports — used to make containers for food and coffee, among other things.
Foreign steelmakers are reportedly selling ultra-low-cost tinplate to the U.S., undermining America’s domestic steel industry.
The reason we’re importing so much tinplate steel is benign. The fact is that some U.S. steel producers who previously specialized in tinplate have re-focused on other, higher-margin steel products, such as steel used in machinery and vehicles.
That American firms rely on high-quality tinplate imports from foreign firms that do specialize in tinplate production isn’t something to criticize; it’s an example of why international trade is a positive in the first place.
Steel, like many other raw materials, became more expensive during the pandemic. But the proposed tax would go directly against the broader interests of consumers — the tariffs could lead to a 30% price increase for certain groceries, such as canned food.
Americans are finally getting a much-needed break from inflation. Massive new taxes would reverse this trend and subject families to new financial pain.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
