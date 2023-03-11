Arizona legislators are considering Senate Bill 1331 that would allow certain parents to bring their loaded guns onto school campuses. Who would that be? Parents or guardians of children who attend that school who have a state-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon (CCW).
Let’s examine some of the sides to this, starting with Moms Demand Action. They stated firearms are dangerous and can be deadly weapons: “Allowing guns in schools is an extreme measure that will endanger children, young people, teachers, staff and visitors.”
On the flip side is our very own Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, who chairs the Judiciary Committee. He said he’s been a CCW card holder for about 20 years, and regularly “practices” his Second Amendment rights.
Then there is the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise, who said criminals don’t pay attention to laws, adding that her bill would allow only “people who have taken the training and who are looking to protect.”
First, it has been legal since 2010 to carry concealed in Arizona — without a permit or training (though not in certain places).
Secondly, the “training” to get a CCW is what I would call extremely minimal (only about four hours). It does not include actual shoot-don’t-shoot training, for example.
Finally, for years Arizona has moved away from requiring gun training. The lawmakers, especially the bill’s sponsor, need to review the laws on the books. Our current laws do not require the extensive training that was common just 10 to 15 years ago.
Make no mistake, I support gun rights, have a CCW card, and have taken many classes. Training is sorely needed so that you react appropriately in a shooting situation. Folks, remember these are adrenaline-filled situations where few — if any — people are thinking clearly.
Right now, the CCW card grants some benefits — such as being allowed to buy firearms in Arizona from a commercial dealer without having to submit to a federal background check; being allowed to carry in some places those without cannot, such as bars; and Arizona has reciprocity agreements with other states, allowing Arizonans to carry their concealed weapons in states that require permits.
Can armed individuals help stop mass shootings? Certainly. But without a good amount of quality training — and without regular gun use to keep shooting ability and skills in good form — the parent, for instance, might as well be playing a high-pressure carnival game.
Again, however, you can get the CCW card with minimal training — thanks to the Legislature.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.