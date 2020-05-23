Adapting to the stay-at-home orders was difficult for some people. Consider a recent survey’s results:
• The average Arizona employee, working from home, starts drinking at 4:42 p.m.
• West Virginians start drinking the earliest at 3:24 p.m., while residents of Hawaii wait until 7:30.
• More than 1 in 10 experience more hangovers now than before lockdown.
• 14% of people believe alcohol sales should be banned during lockdown.
I found this study and thought, “Wow, that’s interesting — what a bunch of lushes we are.”
Consider, however, the call has always been critical of people who drink after work … because they have to drive home too. But now they’re already at home!
I am not a drinker, but I have to wonder what this is of anyone’s business now that weekdays and weekends seem to blur together.
The question will be how well society transitions back to “normal.”
“If you find yourself reaching for a drink more often than usual, it may be time to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol,” says Dr. Lawrence Weinstein from Alcohol.org. “Monitoring alcohol consumption is always recommended, but it is especially important during this period as it is very easy to overindulge in the comfort of your own home, and can quickly become problematic.”
Cheers!
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
(1) comment
Not being a drinker I am nonetheless pleased to see the drunks no longer will be on the road. Perhaps this will result in many, many bars going out of business - but I doubt it.
