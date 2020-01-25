This past week we heard from U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who has formally asked the Navy to consider naming one of its new warships the “U.S.S. Granite Mountain.”
This would be in honor of the 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished during the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire.
Gosar wrote to Navy officials making the request, in honor of our fallen hometown men.
Granite Mountain, the namesake for the crew, is just northwest of Prescott. There is a memorial there, and the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park was dedicated in 2016 as a place to remember the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot Firefighters who were lost on June 30, 2013, while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.
I agree with Gosar, who stated: “What better embodies the fighting spirit, suitable for a warship, than memorializing the 19 fallen firefighters who sacrificed their young lives?”
Stop Fentanyl Now
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, I went to the Legislature to explain our #StopFentanylNow series to the House Judiciary Committee. They were considering HB 2036, which calls for a mandatory sentence for people caught selling opioids such as the deadly street drug fentanyl.
My observation, I told the panel, is that through news coverage we witnessed few of the people who have been caught selling these drugs have done time behind bars. And, if they have done time, it is because they were caught with other drugs such as methamphetamines, which carries a mandatory sentence.
I have heard many comments since the committee advanced the bill 6-4 along party lines. Thank you for the encouraging words; it was quite the experience. But the legislation – which we are calling the Bundrick-Morales Stop Fentanyl bill, in memory of the two young men who died from fentanyl in 2018 — needs work, such as being more focused on the dealers.
We listened to the committee members — and even opponents — and are working to help improve the bill to be just, effective and lifesaving.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
