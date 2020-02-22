To hear Gov. Doug Ducey tell it, the state is in fine shape financially: We have paid off our debts; are working to fix others — such as the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liabilities; now own the state Capitol building, again; we’re funding education better and better; and will spend $4.6 billion on roads and infrastructure over the next five years.
And, “As I have said in two inaugurals and five State of the State speeches,” he said, “we are not raising taxes on my watch.” Ducey adds he is not seeking re-election — his term ends in 2022 and he is term-limited; basically, he has nothing to lose.
Counties exist in Arizona that need $1 billion each to bring their roads and bridges up to standards. The current gas tax is not enough.
Even some cities and towns are struggling. For instance, Chino Valley near Prescott has 153 miles of existing roads, and voters turned the town down for a road tax. They’ve also seen Highway User Revenue Funds swept away by the state; that’s money the town needed for maintenance (think: fixing potholes, at least).
I will think of this the next time I run over a pothole or have to replace a shock absorber on my truck.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident. He is currently an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
