In January we heard rumblings involving the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden, early in 2019, was linked to a 2016 drug investigation in Prescott. While the Arizona tie, involving a rental car and a pipe containing cocaine residue, could not be proven and did not move forward, the latest involves alleged identity theft.
The identity theft accusations were filed in an Arkansas court. Arizona is part of the story because the court papers cite the Prescott Police Department report and what allegedly happened there Oct. 27-28, 2016.
Here is what cracked open the new allegations: “Stolen identities were used to check defendant Robert Hunter Biden into an Arizona facility and providing false statements to the Prescott Police Department,” the document from the court states. “These stolen identities include his deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III, and Joseph McGee.”
I know Prescott is a lightning rod to local links of national news, but could this get any more strange?
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
(1) comment
Police received a call about Biden and the cocaine at about noon on October 28, 2016, from "Emily," a worker at the Hertz rental car office at the Prescott Regional Airport. Emily reported that someone returned a silver Jeep Compass with a bunch of personal items still inside. On the passenger seat was a "pipe that [Emily] thought was used to smoke meth," and a small baggie with the white powder. Emily googled Biden's name and learned that Robert was Joe Biden's son.
Prescott police officers searched the car, took photos, and impounded the items and Prescott authorities sent the pipe to the state Department of Public Safety for testing. DPS later reported the pipe contained cocaine residue but no fingerprints. Prescott police forwarded the case to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office for prosecution. On November 16, 2016, the prosecutor's office sent a letter to the police agency noting it was turning down the case, "That charge would likely be designated a misdemeanor even if convicted at a jury trial. [Biden] has no prior felonies."
The county then asked the police department to forward the case to the city for potential prosecution, which it did. The city also turned down the case.
Glenn Savona, then the Prescott city prosecutor under Prescott City Attorney Jon Paladini, wrote in a November 23, 2016, letter to Prescott police that the case contained insufficient evidence for prosecution, "Mr. Biden lacked that type of criminal history, so we followed normal office procedure. The report does not place the suspect in the vehicle at any time that the alleged paraphernalia was present," Savona wrote in the letter. "The vehicle was returned by another and, although the suspect's identification was present in the vehicle, there is no evidence to show that the suspect was present when the items were used ... or had any personal connection to the items. "There is little investigation regarding the person returning the vehicle or when the last time the suspect had access to the vehicle. I did confirm that there is no video of the return of the vehicle to the rental business."
Paladini, the Prescott City Attorney since 2013, said he didn't believe Biden received any special privileges in the case. It's possible that someone who returned a rental car with illegal drugs inside might be prosecuted if there were more evidence tying the suspect to the drugs, he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.