Most of us have seen or heard about actor Will Smith slapping emcee Chris Rock at the Oscars on stage last weekend.
Some admire Smith for defending his wife; I do, to a degree (she suffers from alopecia/hair loss). Some see it as though he was channeling his character from the 2008 movie “Hancock,” who would have done such a thing and more.
Consider this — regardless of how you feel about Smith or his wife: Rock has a problem now.
He will now have to field questions about it — for years, be the butt of jokes — “Yea, but you were Smith slapped.” This will set back his career years; it takes comedians a long time to develop their stage routine.
Smith did Rock no favors.
Yet, it was a tasteless joke by Rock, like kicking someone while they are down.
At the same time, this is not over. The Board of Governors for the Academy Awards will meet April 18 to decide if Smith should be punished (suspended, expelled, or other sanctions).
Should Smith have turned the other cheek? Could you have ignored the joke about your wife’s hair — considering she suffers from a condition? Should Smith lose his 2022 Oscar? As much as I like Smith’s work, I think he was out of line.
DEVELOPERS: It seems many people view developers as greed monsters, not caring about the effects of growth. I say some might be, but let’s be fair — most in that industry whom I’ve met care about the buyer, community and the environment.
Take for example my subdivision, which was the first planned area development in Williamson Valley, back in the early ’90s. The county wanted the developer to put in fire hydrants; instead, homeowners had to put in residential sprinkler systems.
Fire hydrants, along with their infrastructure, would have added $10,000 to $20,000 to each lot’s price. The sprinkler system added about $5,000 to $7,000 to the home’s cost.
Do you know, truly, the developers’ motives? Maybe your ire should be directed more at the government for its rules and decisions. For years I viewed our developer’s move as selfish; yet, he ended up saving us money.
We must consider all of the facts before casting judgment.
PARTING SHOT: Citizens and politicians — everyone — who criticizes something should remember to come to the table with a solution too, not only complaints, and also be open-minded enough to see others’ viewpoints.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
