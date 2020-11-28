The covid world is so confusing, especially when it comes to masks. It is the 900-pound gorilla in the room; everyone talks about masks, many people judge others (wearing versus not wearing); and a lot of dis-information is floating about out there.
The latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states masks help protect others as well as the wearer. That is contrary to what the CDC has stated before. It is as though this is ever-evolving, huh?
Locally, some residents are totally in with masks, wearing them all the time; others are completely opposed to wearing them, with some never wearing one — ever; and a few people are in the middle.
I am one of the people in the middle.
I love my freedom to choose, yet I also believe covid is a force to be reckoned with.
Thus, I keep masks in my vehicles and wear one when I cannot socially distance. I also wear one when going into a store. But, if I get into my truck at home and drive all the way to work without stopping at a gas station or store, I don’t wear one. I also don’t wear one at my desk; if I get up to go anywhere, I do wear one.
If you think about it, “mandate” means different things to different people.
Add to that the idea of making not wearing one illegal. How would you enforce that?
Would you rather have the police ticketing non-mask wearers, or continuing to enforce traffic laws, tracking down molesters, arresting criminals, etc.?
I vote for the latter. And that gives true and clear meaning to this being everyone’s “responsibility.” Do what’s right. Kinda makes us all in the middle, huh?!
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
