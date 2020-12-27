We hear about parents needing to keep an eye on their children to stem the tide when it comes to drugs, such as fentanyl. Law enforcement officers say privacy can be deadly.
That makes sense, yet that level of care and oversight should extend to everyone.
Seriously, when a senior citizen is swindled out of more than $13,000 after being cheated into paying for computer technical support with gift cards, … when a middle-aged woman is tricked into buying home improvements (a scam of the door-to-door variety) ... when people fall victim to unnecessary purchases or identity theft … we need to care for those among us!
And it is not only the relatives or family members who should be respectfully watching. It’s the corner store or grocery clerk who sells the gift cards, it is the advocacy groups and associations here, it is the newspaper to tell people about it, it is the lawmakers who pass laws, and the community as a whole embracing the trusting person who is being targeted.
I told someone about the $13,000 scam; their response: “How does that happen? Glad it’s not my dad.”
I’m glad too, but that could be my neighbor … or your mom or dad. It takes a community!
Contact your local police or the Sheriff’s Office if you have questions or concerns.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
