Voters certainly picked correctly in the General Election, when considering Kimberly Yee’s re-election as the state’s treasurer.
I met with her this week, after she visited with some local municipal officials. This is the person who is the captain of investments for Arizona municipalities, counties and the state — with exceptional results.
Think: $1 million in daily investment earnings during the pandemic, and now $2 million a day. Yes, the current figures are about $60 million per month contributing to, oh, astronomical returns.
It was like talking with a rock star of the finance world — knowing that the money we’re talking about is taxpayer dollars entrusted to cities and towns, and they have her shepherding it.
When we commoners think of retirement, we’re asked how comfortable we want to live in our Golden Years. For the municipalities, it is what needs, wants, liabilities or projects they have on the horizon.
In the Nov. 8 election, Yee won her office again with 55.7% of the vote. Why? I think it’s simple: she knows what she’s doing and she is good at it.
Like I stated in 2019, the return rate for her office regularly exceeds that of endowment return rates at places such as Harvard, Stanford, Yale, Cornell, and more. And we’re talking about billions of dollars in assets — more than the budgets and assets of practically all local government entities combined.
Look for good things with Yee at the helm, especially if a recession happens as predicted to begin in late 2023.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
