You know the business competition of getting packages at your house is ratcheting up when you get deliveries late at night.
Twice now – first at 9:15 p.m. last week, then Wednesday this week just before 11 p.m. – a delivery person has driven onto our property (opening the gate themselves), come up to the house and placed the package either at the front door or the garage door.
It’s a little unnerving, especially to our pets.
Those I have told about this relate that some delivery companies are toying with robot and drone delivery services to stay competitive. I cannot imagine that, particularly in a rural area.
It reminds me of the protocol or ethics (common sense?) I learned as a child: don’t call anyone on the phone before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. I liken a visit to my home as the same, unless I invited you or know you’re coming.
Yet, I guess in part it is my own fault – having a sign on the gate asking that all packages be delivered to the front door. I think I need to add a timeframe.
Actually, I feel more sorry for the delivery folks who are put in that position. I wonder how they’re treated at houses where they’re not “welcome.”
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
