The last time I sat in my recliner and watched television was the week ending July 30, 1998. Yep, on July 31 we moved into our house in rural Williamson Valley and chose not to subscribe to cable or satellite services.
The biggest reason was I needed all the time I could corral for projects involving two-plus acres, animals, mowing, a garden, etc. One underlying reason was my distaste for commercials that promoted tampons and condoms, as well as the sexual content of TV in general.
Over the years I have seen similar commercials on TV while at family or friends’ homes touting Viagra or its generic counterparts and other “personal” issues. I am now hearing these commercials — I know, “where have you been, Tim?” — on the radio.
One this week was about prostate problems, telling men “if you go to the bathroom and stand there for minutes, rather than seconds ... you need this product.”
I am so tired of three things:
• It’s getting old. I do not need to hear about these things while eating my lunch, ... relaxing at home, ... working in the yard, ...
• The desensitization of society. God forbid our children can be educated about these issues and products in the correct manner, say from their parents.
• How people seem to think they know more than their doctors. That’s right, you listen to some of this stuff and realize someone out there will not only bring it to their doctor’s attention – they will argue, “I have XYZ (insert your favorite) disease.”
“I saw it on TV (or heard it on the radio).”
They believe that because they have those symptoms, or are sure what they read or heard points to them.
We do have the internet and some streaming services (they’re cheaper than cable or satellite). But I still favor turning off the TV (or the radio or computer). If I don’t like the commercials or programs, yes, I can tune it out or turn it off.
As for doctors, this is why we seek second and third opinions. Maybe someone out there will have a different take on it, a specialty or better philosophy. (It’s like needing a mechanic for your vehicle, only worse.)
However, remember, we are not the experts here. Armchair quarterbacking is no substitute for the real thing ... such as years and years of education.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
