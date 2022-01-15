Ever get the feeling politicians throw stuff at a wall just to see what sticks?
Take for instance Gov. Doug Ducey’s idea of a desalination plant in Mexico to “secure Arizona’s water future for the next 100 years,” to the tune of $1 billion.
There are shorter-term projects, such as using technology like drip irrigation to grow crops more efficiently. Then there’s the big ask: Desalinization plants that could be a legacy-maker for the governor, who is in his last year in office due to term limits.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the technology he touted as a game changer is just one part of the solution for Arizona’s major water woes.
Unfortunately, the math does not add up.
The amount of new water Arizona could get from the two desalinization plants needed to put out 200,000 acre feet a year … would not even make up for cuts in Colorado River deliveries already in force because of a long-term drought that has greatly diminished available river supplies.
And even a $1 billion state investment would cover only about 20% of the cost of building a new plant on the Sea of Cortez.
So, where is the money coming from and we’re thinking about this … why?
Just asking for a friend.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
