One of the lessons I learned this legislative session, assisting with HB 2036 — the Bundrick-Morales Stop Fentanyl bill, is that the making of laws is a strange, squirrelly process.
First, people who testify before a committee are unpredictable. They can say anything and not always what you would expect. For example, ironically, a mother testifying against HB 2036 told the Judiciary Committee she lost a son to fentanyl; she does not want the mandatory-sentencing proposal to put her other son away. Those testifying can also lie and you cannot correct them without being out of order.
Also, panelists whom you would think support your bill can change their minds when the official vote is at hand. That, I think, depends upon party alliances and the possibly conflicting bills they are sponsoring. If they might look hypocritical, they will flip.
Then we have the party favor. I have been told a bill can receive approval in committee, let’s say if the majority on the panel are of the same political party as the bill’s sponsor.
It sends the message of courtesy, but in the words of State Rep. Noel Campbell of Prescott, committee approvals don’t “really mean anything.” He said that, adding “there’s no guarantee,” regarding bills like HB 2284, which aims to preserve part of Prescott’s Granite Dells area. The designation would come with $5.3 million of state money for the purchase of some Dells property for a regional park.
The real work is ahead in budget negotiations, where Campbell’s gasoline tax legislation (HB 2899) also is facing an uncertain future. It is the one that would boost the price of gas at the pump by 6 cents, and up to 36 cents per gallon in 2023, for statewide road maintenance.
The bottom line is when the governor says “no tax increases on my watch,” and has veto power, lawmakers must cobble together enough votes to override Doug Ducey’s pen.
It happens, just not a lot.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident. He is currently an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
