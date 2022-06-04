It’s been a tough week, folks, with a lot on my mind.
Losing a sibling is very hard, losing a parent seems even worse. My father passed away one week ago at the age of 85 — not unexpected but the timing was a surprise — and he left us eight days before the anniversary of my brother’s 2005 death at age 43.
Neither feels real. I still reach for the phone to ask my brother his opinion on things; it will likely be the same for Dad.
And the memories keep surfacing.
Focusing on the good, I am recalling the time Dad and I built a dam in the creek on his property; construction projects; all three of us on hunting trips; reunions; attending Broncos games (I can still feel the cold from a particular Monday Night game in the ’80s vs. the Packers in the snow; they had to shovel the field to see the lines! Yes, that is a good memory.); as well as annual trips to the Texas farm when I was little, and more.
As I work to keep my mind’s eye on the good, I am reminded by friends and family that several stages of grief exist (denial, where I think I am; anger; bargaining; depression; and acceptance).
I believe in a quote I heard once: Remember that “the pain never goes away, you just make friends with it.” Don’t be afraid to ask for help too. Seriously.
God bless and stay positive.
• DRUG PRICES — If ever you get sick or need a maintenance drug to live pain free or otherwise, you likely know that medications cost too much.
And many, many people do not understand this (maybe because they’re not “there” yet).
I read recently that buying a car can help in the understanding of the drug-price dilemma so many people suffer from.
The author stated: “I have bought a few cars in my life, and I always have a similar experience. I look around the lot, browsing the cars with their ‘sticker’ prices glued to the window. Inevitably a salesperson will approach me, and I say, ‘I like this particular car, but the price is a little more than what I wanted to spend.’ The salesperson typically replies, ‘Let me talk to my manager, there may be some wiggle room on the price.’ When the salesperson returns, he tells me I am ‘in luck’ and that discounts totaling a few thousand dollars are available. So, the sticker price is not the real price.”
That is actually a “net price,” and it’s not how it works with medications — no matter what discount app you have.
I have to wonder when political promises or regulators’ threats will see reality (money in my pocket) or, better yet, when drug manufacturers will be held to the flames of ethics, common sense and public opinion.
All I know is that when the price of a month’s medications equals or exceeds our family food budget, for example, something is very wrong.
I shouldn’t have to but … in one instance, I chose to go without the pills.
Hmmm. I’ve heard before that is not supposed to happen.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
