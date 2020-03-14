Friday the 13th’s typical “un-luck” hit the sports world a day or two early, with postponements Wednesday and Thursday of the NBA, NBA G League and NHL seasons, as well as the qualifying games for the 2021 World Baseball Classic, and cancellations of the NCAA basketball tournament, MLB spring training games and college hockey’s Frozen Four.
Unprecedented.
All because of the coronavirus.
Some games were underway, some getting ready to tip off. All stopped, with fans told to go home.
For some teams — those doing poorly — it comes as a blessing. Others, such as those with eyes on a championship, nothing you say will cure the hurt feelings.
Locally we’ve heard about stage plays being delayed, circus shows canceled … basically anything that has thousands of people coming together.
All because of the coronavirus.
It made me wonder what’s next. If this continues into summer and fall, how could the NFL play no-touch football? Not seeing that work.
A sliver of good news, sports fans, is that the MLB season has been delayed only two weeks. Thankfully, it is generally not a contact sport.
And NASCAR and golf’s Players Championship will continue, they said, without the fans. Yes, NASCAR without people in the stands.
Yet, it is not all about sweaty players. Fans coming together, with one infected person, would sour any final score or victory.
All because of the coronavirus.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident. He is currently an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
