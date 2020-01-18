A letter that came in this week from “Nancy” made very salient points about what is wrong with this country. Her letter was in response to one by Susan Lanning, which cited the caging of children at the border, denying health care to the most vulnerable and enriching the wealthiest Americans at the expense of the poor and middle class.
Nancy mentioned that others also write about the polarization of Americans, as well as the absence of civil and meaningful discourse within the government.
All good, but it gets better. “I believe there are two possible causes for this situation: the totally biased, so-called news media and the toxic influence of money in our elections,” Nancy wrote.
In 1949, the FCC instituted the Fairness Doctrine, which required broadcast news media provide balanced reporting of opposing political opinions. In 1987, the FCC stopped enforcing this and scrapped it in 2011. “This, combined with the proliferation of one-sided news networks, has helped create a situation in which people only tune in to ‘news’ stations that reinforce their views,” Nancy aptly stated.
In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court, siding with Citizens United against the Federal Elections Commission, ruled that corporations can spend unlimited money to promote their candidates. Once elected, these officials vote as their benefactors wish, she added.
Nancy and I would conclude then: What can voters do?
“We can sign the Move to Amend petition online to end corporate personhood (www.MovetoAmend.org), sign the Outlaw Dirty Money petitions to require full disclosure of large donations to campaigns within Arizona (www.outlawdirtymoney.com), and, at least, listen to more than one news source,” she said.
I am not a fan of petitions, especially online. You do not know where your information is going or to whatever group is truly behind the effort.
I do believe, however, Nancy is right on with her last solution: listen to more than one news source. Some are left, some are right. Add in newspapers, especially community newspapers, and you get even more of the picture.
Even though newspapers were never subject to the Fairness Doctrine, we see that print is forever. And that requires even more stringent standards.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.