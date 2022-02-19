We have all heard about increases in the minimum wage. In Arizona, it has been ratcheting up over the years and now stands at $12.80 per hour. Across the country have come calls for $15 per hour or more. Some have materialized, some are political rhetoric.
So many workers see it as, “Yea, finally, we’re now making more!”
A reader, Andy Kollmer, wrote to me this past week. He began: “I have been around for 79 years. I started working at about age 12 in a German bakery in Brooklyn, N.Y. Way back then the older guys (bakers) were talking about getting a raise in pay.
“My comment back then was: ‘If you get a raise in pay everything you touch will go up accordingly and that raise will put you in the same position you were in before the raise.’ How did a 12-14 year old know that way back then, before all the technology of today? Lately (2022), I have seen the same statements come from all the experts yet all the wage earners just can’t visualize it.”
Many facets to this exist, such as increased wages’ effects on the company itself – to raise the minimum, workers who have been there longer or are at wages just above those end up with raises too. It trickles up, with a bottom line of more money out of the company’s accounts or profits.
Also we have the cost of living, which has gone up 7.5%, an increase from last month’s record of 6%.
Then there’s peanut butter and everything else; a 16-ounce jar at $3.50 now is 12 ounces at $3.75 or more. And used cars, because of the pandemic and supply-chain challenges, have gone up 40%, with new ones up about 12%.
Kollmer relates that the cost of meat has gone up at least 50%, the cost of coffee went up at least 30%.
There are other examples, such as rent (if you don’t own), and additional items. “You asked how am I coping? There is no way I ‘can’t buy’ groceries, gas and other essentials that I need every day,” Kollmer added. “The only way to cope is to eat less and go out to eat. Now that ‘everyone’ is getting at least $15 an hour I can’t afford to do any of the things I used to. If I go out to eat I will NOT leave a tip because I figure that the wait staff are getting more an hour than I am.”
How is Andy coping? “I am not! I just try to do the best I can with what I have and NOT overspend on ridiculous luxuries like all the homeless people have done and got themselves where they are at, and want me to help them after they made way too many bad choices to get where they are now. The homeless are fully responsible for their predicament not me!”
What’s a guy to do? What are the aging Baby Boomers and members of the Greatest Generation, and all of those in between to do?
Like Andy, you cut out non-essentials. You go camping instead of flying to Florida. You walk instead of paying for an exercise membership. Does the increase in the minimum wage help? I don’t see it — when the worst inflation of prices in 40 years eats up the extra pennies people are getting.
Many factors go into how we’re doing as a country, especially with the economy, working poor, and our fixed-income elders. It is very complex.
But for many it boils down to choosing food over medication, for instance.
Not everything that looks good or successful smells of roses.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and current editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper with Today’s News-Herald.
