One of the most traumatic events for a parent must be having a child go missing.
I cannot even imagine how that would feel.
From time to time at local newspapers, we receive word of children, teenagers and adults who did not arrive somewhere when they were supposed to, seemingly vanishing from the face of the Earth.
Some are runaways — and do not want to be found; some are irresponsible, by going to a different place than they told a friend or relative; and other explanations often come forward eventually. Unfortunately, some are vulnerable or are being exploited, or are simply in danger.
The police have criteria for these and how to handle them, as does the newspaper.
The state has wonderful systems in Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts — which are broadcast across the state and region. It can be someone who is not where they’re expected to be and did not take their medications with them.
Others involve people with special needs, some have dementia, or some have been abducted.
Police do not always have information on these cases. In fact, in most of the recent instances, officials told us their docket was empty; meaning, they were not actively working any cases of missing persons at that time.
Adults “are free to do whatever they want,” which includes disappearing, he said.
Those words cut like a knife, but are true.
This is why it is so important for all of us to follow the mantra local police have been using: “See something, say something.”
Common sense is often in short supply nowadays — on the part of the possible victim, as well as those left behind — but when you see something that seems odd or suspicious, recognize how that causes a red flag to flash in your mind and, please, act on it. Call law enforcement, tell them what you saw; at a minimum call Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.
Following are websites that carry information about cases of people who are missing.
• Facebook.com/AZMUU/ - Arizona Missing, Unclaimed, Unsolved;
• Missingkids.com/ — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; and,
• Namus.gov/ — The National Missing & Unidentified Persons System.
Who knows, you might have seen something that will help re-open a case and save someone or, at least, put a parent’s fears to rest.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.