“Is the world closed? When did all this happen?” Those are questions two readers related to me over the past two weeks.
Seriously.
The first one has been holed up on his property out “near the Yavapai Ranch,” practically to Seligman in Williamson Valley.
He admits to going into town for “necessities” only once every three or four months.
“It has been a while since I’ve been to town,” he said.
This man, whom we’ll call “Wayne,” was shocked to find little on the toilet-paper aisle, people wearing masks — even intermittently (he did not have one), businesses closed or many restaurants limited to “to-go” orders or “social (distancing) what?” and even City Hall being closed to the public.
He said similar things: “What happened to everything? I can’t go to the bank or anything.”
These are two people who have missed it all, only now they are discovering our covid-19 world. They read only books and don’t have televisions, “only listen to radio.”
Food for thought: it is like the man who has been in a coma for years, waking to find a different world that has passed him by.
It is possible. Frankly, I am somewhat envious.
Could you live like that? Would you?
• COIN SHORTAGE? I have heard the news that some businesses are moving away from coins, even paper money. That’s because there’s a shortage of coins circulating in the U.S. economy these days, brought on by the pandemic lockdowns. With stores closed, cash transactions plummeted.
Coins that would have ordinarily been spent have instead remained in pants pockets, purses and piggy banks.
Now that businesses are/were reopening, banks have found that the demand for small change is outstripping the available supply.
The shortage was made even worse after the U.S. Mint decreased the production of coins — really all currency — as it worked to protect its employees from covid-19
Don’t panic. We just need to engage in society and the economy – as much as we can (safely).
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident. He is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier.
(1) comment
I remember when I was posted to England in the early ‘60s we did not have pennies (they were the same size as a six-pence) so at the PX totals were rounded up to the next nickel. Maybe we need to round up (over 50 cents) or down (under fifty cents) to a dollar.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.