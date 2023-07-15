All I wanted was to play with the big kids. We were among several families camping near beaver ponds in western Colorado. I was nearly 4 years old and, yes, I remember hiking into the forest to try and catch up to my sister, brother and our friends.
I never found them. For the next 10 hours I wandered through the trees, rocks and hills. I was convinced monsters were spying on me, coming after me.
I have heard the stories at reunions all my life, about how the other children returned to camp and were grilled about my whereabouts. My sister – the oldest, in her teenage years – got into trouble for not watching me. Again, though, I’m the one who was told to stay at camp … and didn’t.
My parents called out the Forest Service and a search-and-rescue team. Friends who were camping with us helped too. I was wearing a little red windbreaker. At one point, apparently, they saw something red floating in the nearby pond; my father raced to it, frantically swimming, only to find it was a gas can.
Meanwhile, I was climbing up and down boulders; I fell a couple times, rocks ripping into my knees … mountain dust and tears streaming down my face.
Much later, as the sun was starting to go down, I found a road.
Luckily, I chose the correct direction to go — which was back toward camp. Soon after, our neighbor, Cliff, who had been part of the search found me.
I remember him lifting me up into his arms. He carried me on his shoulders the 5 miles or so back to our camp site.
I had gone very far for a little boy.
My sister tells me that when they spotted Cliff carrying me, they were overjoyed, and she remembers he was wearing the biggest smile … and tears too.
Some lessons learned, still with me more than 50 years later:
• Dogs are not the only things that should be watched or kept on a leash (not that I am advocating leashing a child) in the wilderness;
• Don’t underestimate the will of a child or someone left behind;
• Teach everyone, even children, what to do in the forest when you’re lost; I’m told you should stay where you are, and watch and listen to your surroundings;
• Be thankful for the work our law enforcement and first responders do; and,
Thankfully, those “monsters” watching me did not bother me. I think they were wildlife, but I can’t figure out why they lived in the shadows above me.
I have been rediscovering these memories since hearing, almost daily, about bears and mountain lions coming into our Prescott-area communities. Be honest, folks, we live in their original habitat.
Seriously. I remember as part of my trek seeing a small cave along the way. I wonder if it was home to a mountain lion or bear.
Good thing I did not stop to check. It could have been so much worse.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier. He previously worked as editor of Lake Havasu City Herald in the early 1990s.
