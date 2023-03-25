The question of whether we will continue to pay sales taxes on groceries is now in the hands of the governor. The House sent the legislation this week to Gov. Katie Hobbs on a party-line vote; the Senate had already given its approval.
The bill, if signed into law, would overrule the current ability of cities and towns to tax the purchase of items for home consumption.
It is designed to ease residents’ bank accounts in these precarious times. (Some say it impacts low-income residents more; meaning, a certain percentage — let’s say 5% — is “larger” for them, compared to middle- or higher-class residents. I don’t completely agree with that.)
Still, the irony should not be lost quibbling over who pays more. The fact is we would all feel the effects — maybe even more so for lower-income residents. How? As an example, the City of Prescott has had a food sales tax for decades, and stands to lose about $6.1 million a year, if it goes away.
That’s not chump change, and would likely affect services residents rely on. Of course, that would depend upon choices the City Council makes; however, the easiest victim would be their recent pledge to hire more firefighters.
Think about it: I despise the calls to “defund” police or first responders, and love the idea of saving money on essential items such as food; but, such a change also would decrease the amount of money cities and towns get in shared revenue from the state (sales taxes go to the state and the municipalities get their share back later).
And low-income residents have fewer resources; thus, the cut could affect them more that way.
As an aside, Gov. Hobbs recently signed an executive order prohibiting hair discrimination.
Yep, it’s a thing. It is based on the CROWN Coalition’s efforts to advance anti-hair discrimination legislation, known as The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It is a law that prohibits racial discrimination based on natural textures and protective hairstyles.
According to supporters, a Black woman is 80% more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work.
That is bad, and would be unfair, and they talk of discrimination’s impact “lasting a lifetime.”
Yet, with all due respect, being bald is no picnic either.
Could we direct our state’s time and resources toward other things? Just saying.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.