I love lists, and it seems the Grand Canyon National Park is the fourth most popular national park in the world, and it is the most dangerous.
On TikTok, that video-focused social networking service most adults don’t use, the Grand Canyon National Park — based on “view counts” of national parks around the world — comes in behind Yellowstone National Park (630.3 million views); Denali National Park (291.5 million); and Yosemite National Park (279.8 million).
The Grand Canyon had 249.2 million views. Others in the United States were No. 6, Joshua Tree National Park (120.8 million); No. 7, Glacier National Park (115 million); and No. 10, Redwood National Park (95.2 million). The others in the top 10 were elsewhere in the world.
Someone had way, way too much time on their hands, huh?! But, dangerous?
New research has revealed that Grand Canyon National Park has been seeing the highest number of search and rescues in America. I suppose those are for the people who fall, or trek into the canyon and don’t come back on time.
Based on National Parks data (2018-20), the canyon saw 785 incidents needing search and rescue.
The Grand Canyon was followed by California’s Yosemite (732); Sequoia and Kings National Parks in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho (371); Rocky Mountain NP in Colorado (341); Utah’s Zion (285); Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, also Utah (279); Grand Teton in Wyoming (224); Washington state’s Olympic National Park (204); and Arches (202), also in Utah. This screams to me: Stay out of Utah!
And, of the Grand Canyon National Park cases in the past three years … four cases remain open.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
