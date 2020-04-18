I receive a lot of emails and calls, such as some from “Mary Ann,” complaining that others among us are not being safe during the pandemic.
“Too many people are not wearing masks and many more are not staying 6 feet from others (social distancing),” she stated. Yes, it was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that early on stated bandannas or home-made masks are not as good as the professional N95 variety. Still, it also is the CDC that recently put out the message for everyone to wear something, even a homemade mask. Considering that a mask does not prevent you from getting a virus, but that it protects those around you, I consider everyone wearing a mask as having compassion for others. Remember, you might be carrying the coronavirus but not have any symptoms.
Take the high road here, folks. Wear a mask of some sort; I’d hate to be the one who gave the virus to someone else, because I chose not to wear a face covering because it looked goofy or was uncomfortable.
“Sarah,” meanwhile, stated that COVID-19 should be a wakeup call for other diseases. I agree. Some common diseases have not been deemed as important by the public; rather, we do not think about them much.
Food for thought, following are the top 6 from 2015 (the most current stats):
• Ischemic heart disease, 8.8 million deaths;
• Stroke, 6.2 million deaths;
• Lower respiratory infections, 3.2 million deaths;
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, 3.1 million deaths;
• Respiratory cancers, 1.7 million deaths;
• Diabetes related, 1.6 million deaths.
Note, many are similar to COVID, in that they strike the lungs. For comparison, COVID has killed more than 141,000 people worldwide as of April 16; influenza kills about 50,000 people in the U.S. annually (since 2010), according to the CDC. (Also, a vaccine exists for the flu; not yet, for COVID.)
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
