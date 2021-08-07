While government and politics of the day are on a lot of minds, it seems I’ve seen a bunch of other items cross my desk that are a bit more interesting to me:
• Take for example the report of “Marana (Arizona) bee attack; 4 taken to hospital” from this weekend. It makes me chuckle, often being on the receiving end of arm-chair editors, to read:
Authorities said the swarming bees came from 100-pound open beehive that was in a tree inside a home’s backyard.
Marana police said three people passing through the area were bitten hundreds of times and taken to a hospital for treatment. From my experience, a “swarm” is when the queen and a lot of bees go off to find a new home.
They are generally not interested in anyone else, because they’ve gorged themselves on honey — so they have food for the trip or their new home.
If you spy a football-sized group of bees on a branch in your yard, keep the dogs away and stay away from that area for a few days. That’s a swarm and will usually leave.
Also, bees do not bite. They sting.
• Some other stories commanding attention revolve around covid-19.
The state reported 2,000-plus positives (new coronavirus cases) each day over the weekend. Locally, we averaged 53 per day. It is an ongoing debate — whether or not to mask up, breakthrough infections (people who are already vaccinated but still get sick), the rights and responsibilities of them unvaccinated, and what constitutes a surge.
Sadly, we do not have clear direction from government sources or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
My count of flip-flops on policy is about a dozen now. The CDC says mask up; then the masks help only others, then they help you too; then the masks come off, only to have surges follow (New Years, Fourth of July, etc.); officials say kids should be masked, then not … you get the idea.
Bottom line: I am convinced, regardless of what you or the government does, masks and covid will become commonplace like influenza.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
