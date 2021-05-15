One in three Arizonans think state drunk driving penalties are not harsh enough, a new poll has revealed.
Imagine that 28% think it is worse to use a cellphone while driving than it is to drive while under the influence of alcohol. (Hint: Both are bad!)
That’s among the findings in this poll, which surveyed 3,320 respondents and found that almost one-third (29%) of Arizonans think the current drunk driving penalties in the Grand Canyon State are not harsh enough and should be more strict.
It makes me think the pandemic and the cellphone laws, which kicked in about the same time, have left people jaded.
Don’t forget too smoking weed while driving; if you get behind the wheel, you should be doing only one thing — driving.
The risk? The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) reports that across the United States, nearly 30 people are killed every single day in drunk-driving accidents. That is roughly equal to one death every 50 minutes.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
