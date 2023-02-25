We are privileged having been born in the United States, but many people lament that our country is changing — to the point that th changes make little sense.
Following are some ironies adapted from online, my files and readers:
Drug cartels flood our country with fentanyl while we argue about the defense of our southern border. Said a different way: our children are dying but punishing dealers whose product kills is deemed unfair. (Are you listening, lawmakers?)
People who never attended college should pay the debt of students who took out loans they won’t repay? Meanwhile, universities have billions in endowments while increasing the price of tuition.
White heterosexual males increasingly appear less frequently in TV shows, despite being about 30% of the population, but a majority of the programs include a homosexual couple or contestants.
On the flip side, white men hold more than 60% of elected offices. Add to that the fact that Christians make up 63% of the U.S. population, yet hold 88% of the seats in Congress. People claiming there are no genders demand a female president, and use pretend pronouns to describe themselves.
An oldie but a goodie: Twenty is too young to drink, but 18 is old enough to vote and serve in the military.
Billions of taxpayer money is going to Ukraine, possibly being laundered, with no oversight on where our money is being spent or by whom. Sounds like Iraq, huh?!
Illegal immigrants are allowed into America with infectious diseases, but Americans must be vaccinated to travel outside the country. I’ll just stay home or go camping in the forest, thanks.
These are ironies, and some are trends — up or down. Some people say we must “stand up and push back before it’s too late.” Sadly, our core values, civility and morals are dying. At the same time, money is king, “victimhood” has become the norm, and people have become rude. Critics’ approach to change is the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. Check your fire, folks.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
