Our country’s government is at risk. There, I said it. First, when people say “not my president,” which has been said of President Donald Trump by the Left and was espoused by the Right about then-President Barack Obama, you’re wrong.
With Trump getting sick from covid-19 this past week, the United States’ leadership hangs in the balance. That’s the leadership for our government, where we live — all of us.
Trump is 74 years old and is, by his own doctor’s statement, obese. Those are two red flags when it comes to coronavirus treatment. Thankfully, right now, he is experiencing only “mild symptoms,” according to the White House; however, he is in the hospital.
Sure we have Vice President Mike Pence ready to step in if Trump has challenges. What could those be? How about difficulty breathing. He will not be able to do his presidential duties if placed on a ventilator.
But if Pence is not available, guess who becomes president: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Seriously.
Further, just because Pence tested negative for COVID-19 this past week, start the clock. It can manifest itself any time in two weeks of exposure. That would be through Oct. 14 or so. Said a different way, Hope Hicks, the adviser to Trump who likely passed the virus to him, could have been exposed two weeks ago — not just last week.
This is not folly. Despite the fact that 1% die and about 5% get sick, it is no longer just about you and me, but now our functioning government.
People often ask why local newspapers report the covid numbers each day, saying we’re fearmongering. No, we’re doing our job to inform you of the numbers and trends. You do with it what you want.
Besides, the people who do not believe in covid, thinking it is a hoax, just saw someone on their side — their most vocal supporter — contract this disease.
What now? Who is next? This also is not about when Trump knew or what happened. This is about the future, moving forward and preserving our government and our way of life.
Folks, covid-19 does not discriminate.
Think about it this way: The virus got through the protocols in effect in the one place in this country where COVID was least likely to infiltrate. The White House and the Executive Branch undergoes hourly temperature checks and regular covid testing, among other measures.
This is as real as it gets.
Side note, all of this hubbub about Trump’s taxes is misguided. My father wrote off a lot of losses in the 1980s for rental properties, because he could.
Trump writes off business losses, because he can. You would or do too. It’s not about Trump but the tax system needing reform, if that’s what you want.
Still, that’s another reason our country is at risk, huh?!
I now return you to your regularly scheduled program.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
