I received some emails from folks wondering where their license plate refund is.
Yes, money.
Some people are still looking in their mailboxes for a check from the state. For example, one reader has two vehicles for which he paid the $32 fee ($64 total). Another I heard about has many vehicles and trailers.
Let’s back up: State road projects and repair are supposed to be paid for by gasoline taxes and vehicle registration fees, but lawmakers had been siphoning off the money to fund the Highway Patrol and balance the budget. (Say it isn’t so! Raiding one fund for another? I digress…)
Years ago, then-Rep. Noel Campbell of Prescott sought an increase in vehicle registration fees — about $16 in the form of a “public safety fee” — to help pay for the Highway Patrol; that would have allowed the gas taxes and VLT (vehicle license tax) to go where intended.
Unfortunately, Arizona Department of Transportation officials implemented the fee at $32 and that resulted in an outcry, not only from residents who saw it as a hidden tax hike but also from the lawmakers who were told it wouldn’t be anywhere near that much.
Lawmakers, specifically Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, pushed to rescind the fee, but Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget depended on the roughly $6.6 million it was generating, so they had to settle for a sunset date.
Simple enough.
Except, ADOT tacked the fee onto registration renewals that went out for June 30, 2021, even though those were actually for the period that began July 1 — after the fee expired. ADOT apparently read the statute as allowing for that.
Aside from ADOT missing the boat, I see it as those seeking refunds read only this: The state Motor Vehicle Department is issuing about $6.6 million in refunds to commuters who paid a “public safety fee.”
They did not see this: In June, Ducey signed legislation that provided the refund to owners of vehicles with a June 30, 2021 vehicle registration expiration date.
Fast-forward to this week and the readers wondering where their money is: “It has been months since the last article was published regarding the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department’s intention to refund the former Department of Public Safety ‘fee’ on vehicle registrations across Arizona,” Rick of Prescott wrote.
Checking with our sources, I confirmed not everyone was to get a refund — only those whose registrations were expiring at the end of June 2021 — when the fee was supposed to go away, but it was included in the forms they were sent prior to June 30.
A pretty narrow group; not very fair — but, again, not everyone. If you believe you’re in that “group” and did not get a check (it was supposed to be issued by mid-October 2021), call 602-255-0072.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.