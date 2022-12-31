I read with interest an article this week about the state’s plans for upgrading its EV (electric vehicle) chargers and adding many to the interstates — about one every 50 miles.
With the wave of people driving electric cars in Arizona — up from about 7,200 in 2017 to more than 40,000 as of June 2022 — many are shocked when chargers are in short supply.
Apparently these EVs (not to be confused with hybrids) go only a couple hundred miles on a charge. I immediately searched the internet for how long it takes to charge one: 40 to 50 hours? Seems that’s a level 1 charge; most interstate travelers needing help will be on their way in about 30 minutes.
OK, I still don’t see it in my future.
I used to say when they make a truck like this, let me know. Well, I hear they do — though adding weight (such as a loaded trailer) decreases their charge more quickly. Kinda self-defeating.
I can see it now … hunting in the forest; “Honey, I’ll be getting home very late. I need to find a charger for the truck.”
I imagine a call to the Forest Service, and them saying, “The charger in your unit is behind the third tree just past Road 730” — 12 miles away. (What happens if your EV dies between the 50-mile span?)
And this upgrade? Try $76.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That figures, for a vehicle costing on average $66,000 (August 2022, Kelly Blue Book) — a price that’s up 13% compared to 2021.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
