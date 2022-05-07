Two items surfaced last week raising my eyebrows – one of proxy votes, the other travel spending.
The House has allowed members to vote by proxy (distance via technology) during the pandemic. Two Arizona lawmakers remain among the House’s most active proxy voters — Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Raul Grijalva, both Tucson Democrats, with the two voting by proxy 84% and 64% of the time, respectively, according to Cronkite News.
As a matter of comparison, Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Gilbert, and David Schweikert, R-Fountain Hills, have never voted by proxy.
I agree with Schweikert: “If Americans across the country can show up for work every day, there is no excuse for Congress not to do the same.”
With the pandemic waning, it’s time to do away with proxy voting. Period.
Then there’s travel paid for by taxpayers.
Since 2016, our very own Rep. Paul Gosar has spent nearly $1 million in taxpayer dollars on travel — the most in the entire 435-member House — as he has traveled to events across the U.S., Europe, among other places, according to congressional records.
In a statement to CNN, a Gosar spokesperson said taxpayer dollars were spent appropriately and the spending had to do with his role as chairman of the House’s Western Caucus.
“Unlike out-of-touch politicians, Congressman Gosar travels back to his district in Arizona every week, then hits the road, to work tirelessly on behalf of his constituents of the Fourth Congressional District, a district roughly 160 times larger than the size of Guam,” said the spokesperson.
The Guam reference was related to the closest spenders to Gosar being the two delegates from Guam, whose district is nearly 8,000 miles away from Washington or about four times the distance from the Capitol to Phoenix.
As for the size of District 4, members in neighboring Arizona districts that are arguably the same size as Gosar’s district spent about 40% of that amount in that timeframe, the records show.
You decide.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.